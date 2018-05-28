A rare look behind the scenes at a '25' card tournament in Clare wins this year's video journalism prize

A rare look behind the scenes of a '25' card tournament and a tribute tribute to palliative care nurses have emerged as the top two videos in this year's annual video journalism prize.

A video project entitled “25 ... What do you know about Ireland's national card game?” has earned David Connors, a MA in Journalism student at the University of Limerick, top prize in the inaugural Irish Examiner / University of Limerick video journalism competition.

His piece focused on a '25' card tournament in Tubber, Co Clare, where he spoke to both young and old enjoying what is for many the national card game of Ireland

The winning video is featured below ...

Read his full story here

The competition is the culmination of a partnership between UL and Landmark Digital, publishers of irishexaminer.com and breakingnews.ie, in which coursework produced by UL journalism students’ was broadcast to a national audience.

Multimedia pieces produced by the BA and MA classes were chosen from examples of coursework and broadcast on the website during the month of May.

David's video was chosen by a panel of judges based on a variety of metrics including journalistic merit, popularity on site and levels of engagement across social media.

Irish Examiner digital editor, Dolan O'Hagan, congratulated all who contributed.

"Many of these stories would otherwise have remained untold and when all of the nonsense is stripped away is there a more important function for journalism than that?"

Journalism lecturer at University of Limerick Fergal Quinn said he was delighted at the standard of work on show.

“As well as the winning entry, there was a very high standard of work produced by our students which attests to the potential and quality of our young journalism graduates.

“I’m grateful to the Irish Examiner for supporting what was a really interesting collaboration, both from a study and teaching perspective”

David's video was pushed hard by fellow classmate Soham Gosh whose look at the daily work of a palliative care nurse was a very worthy runner up.

His video can be viewed below.

Soham's story can be seen here

Watch all of the entries here

- Digital Desk