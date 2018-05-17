A rare and adorable greater one-horned rhino calf has been born at Chester Zoo
Chester Zoo has released a video of its newest addition, an adorable two-week-old rhino calf.
The little male, who already weighs 60kg, arrived to mum Asha following a 16-month gestation and 20-minute labour.
The cute video of him taking his first public outing at the zoo and pottering around his enclosure already has 29,000 views on Facebook.
Tim Rowlands, curator of mammals at the zoo, said: “Asha is a superb mum and delivered her little bundle of joy in very relaxed fashion.
“Greater one-horned rhinos are a vulnerable species and every new calf is ever so special. This is a momentous new arrival.
“Asha’s precious new arrival, which is already developing into quite a bolshie little character, will hopefully go some way to keeping rhinos and the surrounding issues in the spotlight.”
The calf was born on May 3, and is the second greater one-horned rhino to be born at the zoo.
- Press Association
