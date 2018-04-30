A mural tribute to Teresa Mannion has popped up in Salthill

National treasure Teresa Mannion has been immortalised in Co Galway.

The RTÉ broadcaster is now a mural on an electrical box in the Salthill area of Galway.

Posting on her Twitter account, Teresa said: "Arty types finished spray printing me onto an electric box in Salthill today. Respect"

We will never forget that December night 2015 when Teresa took to the airwaves and warned us all about making unnecessary journeys and taking risks on treacherous roads.

Thank you, Teresa - the country owes you for your service.