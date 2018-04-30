A mural tribute to Teresa Mannion has popped up in Salthill
30/04/2018 - 10:08:00Back to Discover Home
National treasure Teresa Mannion has been immortalised in Co Galway.
The RTÉ broadcaster is now a mural on an electrical box in the Salthill area of Galway.
Posting on her Twitter account, Teresa said: "Arty types finished spray printing me onto an electric box in Salthill today. Respect"
Arty types finished spray printing me onto an electric box in Salthill today. 👊respect 🤣#streetart #madaboutgalway #visitgalway #salthill #stormdesmond @metoffice @superceili #galway pic.twitter.com/ohbiC1fpyp— TERESA MANNION (@TeresaMannion) April 29, 2018
We will never forget that December night 2015 when Teresa took to the airwaves and warned us all about making unnecessary journeys and taking risks on treacherous roads.
Thank you, Teresa - the country owes you for your service.
Something special about to happen at Whitestrand Road. @MadAboutGalway @TeresaMannion pic.twitter.com/kPlMVezksJ— Niall Ó Tuathail (@niallotuathail) April 21, 2018
So much about this tweet to love! 🤣 @TeresaMannion #galway #galwayart #StreetArt https://t.co/4XZCd3AVBi— Wonky Eye (@WONKYEYEPHOTO) April 29, 2018
@TeresaMannion over 2yrs on and ur message remains 4ever!😂😂😀#NeverForget #SathillProm #StormDesmond #Galway https://t.co/zFZGiqxH1n— MichaelKelly (@KellyMike94) April 29, 2018
Join the conversation - comment here