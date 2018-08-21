A man has been snapped on a mobility scooter clutching a snake

A man was spotted on London’s South Circular riding on a mobility scooter holding a snake in one hand.

David Videcette shared a snap of the unusual sight on Monday afternoon.

Just some guy on a mobility scooter, grappling with a snake, as he makes his way along a south London. Street... pic.twitter.com/4Jgp2MEmVN — David Videcette (@DavidVidecette) August 20, 2018

He said: “I saw him on his mobility scooter and he appeared be be grappling with this snake.

“It was completely off the wall, it’s like something you would see in the Tate Modern.”

The bizarre sighting sparked a number of responses on Twitter, although many said they were not that surprised.

Having grown up in South East London I find this strange but have probably seen stranger things... — CarolineDaly (@cdaly72) August 20, 2018

This......is why I love this utterly bonkers country! 😆



This is England! — Martin Bridgewater (@MartinBwater) August 21, 2018

Standard south london. In last few weeks have seen snake, ferret, bearded dragon and macaw all just hanging out with their people on highstreets or cafes. — laura johnson (@laurajohnson942) August 20, 2018

David added: “Apparently he’s well-known in the area but I travel the route regularly and I’ve never seen him before.

“He quite often takes his snake out apparently.”

Earlier this month, a python was photographed eating a pigeon in Leytonstone.

Just a python eating a pigeon on Leytonstone High Road #londonlife pic.twitter.com/pFJDCAwVpG — Dave Fawbert (@DaveFawbert) August 4, 2018

The picture showed the reptile wrapped around the unfortunate bird in the middle of a footpath outside a shop.

- Press Association