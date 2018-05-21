A man called police about a pig acting suspiciously by following him home

A man has given police a laugh after calling to report a porcine incident.

In the early hours of Saturday morning a man called police in North Ridgeville, Ohio, in the US. The man said a pig was following him and he didn’t know what to do.

Sharing the tale of the incident of Facebook, the police service said staff has assumed the man was drunk because of the odd nature of the phone call.

However, when they arrived, they found the man was sober and a pig really was following him.

Luckily for the man, attending officers were able to wrestle the pig into the back of a squad car and transport it to the local station, where it was looked after in the dog kennels.

The pig has since been reunited with its owner.

- Press Association