A makeshift hammock between two traffic lights caused quite a stir in Bristol

Anyone out in Bristol on Friday night might have come across a quite extraordinary sight in the form of a makeshift hammock.

The hammock in question hung between two traffic lights in Stokes Croft, Bristol, where some decided to sit in the sheet and swing from side to side.

In the video, two people can be seen swinging in the hammock as the lights change from red to green, while the Bristol Post reported that there was even a queue to use the swing.

However, the Bristol City Council weren’t impressed, telling the Press Association: “Bristol is full of fantastic things to see and do that won’t end up costing the taxpayer a fortune to repair, such as the vandalism perpetrated by those featured in the Bristol Post’s story.”

- Press Association