A lot of people were not very happy with Ed Sheeran’s Phoenix Park gig last night

After three Cork shows and two in Galway, Ed Sheeran finally took to the stage of Dublin’s Phoenix Park last night.

Dublin night #1 ! A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on May 16, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

Fans were beyond excited to witness Ed's Divide tour themselves after reading the success of the other dates on social media.

Unfortunately, after the long wait, some concertgoers were far from happy.

Some complained about the sound/speakers while most were worried about overcrowding.

I've been to many concerts in Phoenix park but I've never been to one as poorly organised as Ed sheeran. 50% of the crowd couldn't fit inside the venue and inside there was a crowd crush. Worst concert I've ever been to. #edsheerandublin — Emma Scanlon (@Emma5Scanlon) May 16, 2018

I've been to 3 gigs in Phoenix park before, stone roses, cold play, and Florence and the machine and snow patrol, never did I ever experience such bad planning. Those 3 were perfect - plenty of space for the crowd. Tonight was a joke! — Emma Scanlon (@Emma5Scanlon) May 17, 2018

Love going to a gig and not being able to see the artist. Hope the merch sales were good though... #EdSheeran pic.twitter.com/8SC9fBLMEW — James Harding (@Jamesy_Harding) May 16, 2018

So if ur heading to @edsheeran in the Phoenix park don't have your heart set in actually seeing ed! This is as close as I got! Not worth the money or effort! pic.twitter.com/8dLNPe8hql — Hazel Brown (@sparkyhaze) May 16, 2018

One fan even decided to write this word of warning to fans who have tickets for his final two gigs.

The amount of people who were in the same situation as us was crazy!! It was an actual health hazard. My poor 8 year old was so disappointed he couldnt see past the crowd and when Ed came on, me & my partner had 2 take turns carrying him on our shoulders #EdSheeran #phoenixpark — Liz Davis (@LizDavis89) May 17, 2018

Phoenix Park really let poor Ed Sheeran down. Terrible sound, no view of the stage for most that were standing and a very odd, nasty and drunk crowd 🤔 — Katie Lucia (@KatieKeegan11) May 16, 2018

I really felt for the kids and parents. Whole thing was a shambles. I'm not sure how they're gonna fix all the problems for tomorrow and Saturday. Hard to believe the sound was so poor. — JnnfrRpy (@jenniferreapy) May 17, 2018

Ed was amazing, but I agree, Phoenix Park was not a good location. The flooring was so uneven I felt like everyone was towering above me, then my husband got abuse for being too tall and got told by many to go to the back! Getting out was also a nightmare! — Emma Hammonde 🐚 (@emma_j_23) May 17, 2018

Absolute terrible setup for Ed Sheeran in the #Phoenixpark. It’s a park lads, no need to go make a stadium out of it and 50% of the crowd can’t even see the stage and no speakers or screen behind the stands. My nephews first gig and he left disappointed @aikenpromotions — Vals F (@missvalf) May 16, 2018

. @aikenpromotions this was the view behind us. We could barely see the stage and there was no speakers or screens behind the two stands that were blocking everyone’s view. We got crushed between the stands at one stage, it was a joke. #edsheeran #phoenixpark pic.twitter.com/ZtscKb4N5k — Vals F (@missvalf) May 16, 2018

@aikenpromotions #edsheeran ...we were so disappointed with Phoenix Park as a venue. Stick to stadiums. There were as many people behind stands as there were in front of them. Ed is a fab musician but poor experience, and not value for money unfortunately 🙁 pic.twitter.com/qWic7VCPD4 — John O'Keeffe (@iamjohnokeeffe) May 16, 2018

Out of all the concerts I've been at in the Phoenix park this is by far the WORST organised @aikenpromotions #EdSheeran #phoenixpark #aikenpromotions — Celine Williams (@_celinew_) May 16, 2018

This is the fourth traffic jam of my journey. Thanks#EdSheeran #edsheerandublin pic.twitter.com/5hvDtldpko — Ciara Plunkett (@PlunkettCiara) May 16, 2018

Concert organizers, Aiken Promotions have since released a statement in response to some queries which have arisen.

“Last night movement of people through the large gap between two banks of seats (that is the connection between the concessions area/entrances and the viewing area/pitch) worked well all night until Ed took to the stage when approximately 5,000 people were still to come in,” they said.

“When Ed went on stage those people who were in the concessions /toilet area and those still entering came in through the gap but did not move on to take a place in the designated standing area, they just stopped inside the gap to watch the show. This gap was not meant to be a viewing area, it was designed to facilitate movement between areas”

“This meant the people behind those who had stopped were unable to get into the viewing area and likewise some people were unable to get back out to the toilets for a time. There was at all times plenty of space left and right but it took time and many stewards and Gardai to move them on in. Once this had been done normal movement between the areas resumed”

They went on to say that following a review meeting this morning, the team are now putting additional measures in place to prevent it happening at tonight’s gig.

They finally stressed that there have been no reports of any (even minor) injuries as a result of this.