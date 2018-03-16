A lorry caused a huge spillage of milk in the UK and everyone’s making ridiculous puns

A busy roundabout in Gloucester, UK was closed when crates of milk were spilt from a lorry onto the road.

Gloucestershire Police took photos of the huge spillage, which partially blocked the road for several hours, and posted them on Twitter.

Social media users, however, failed to see the serious side of the incident, and instead used the opportunity to make incredible puns.

The spillage happened on the A40 Over roundabout in Gloucester in the evening of 15 March.

Officers cleared the scene, with the incident attracting jokes on social media several hours later.

PC Dave Wise said: “The incident happened on the Over roundabout at the junction of the A417 and A40 just outside Gloucester city centre… No injuries.”

The story ended well, with the spillage cleared in the early hours of the morning and the road re-opened.

Gloucester Police said: “Good News – The lorry at Over Roundabout Gloucester has been moooved and the road is clear.”
