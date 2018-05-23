A look back at this day three years ago, the day we made 'Grá the law'

Today, May 23, marks the three-year anniversary of Ireland becoming the first country to approve same-sex marriage by popular vote.

Or the day, we made 'Grá the law', as some might say.

The referendum passed in 2015 by 62%, that’s over 1.2 million people voting in favour of same-sex marriage.

Although the polling took place on May 22, 2015, today marks the day over 2,000 gathered in the courtyard of Dublin castle to see the results unfold on the big screen.

Not to mention the thousands who more took to the streets in celebration.

Reacting to the result, Taoiseach at the time, Enda Kenny said: "Gone are the dark clouds that had me down, it's gonna be a bright, bright shiny day".

"Ireland is a small country with a big message", adding "people truly answered Ireland's call".

People have been taking to Twitter today to reminisce.

3 years ago today. #MarRef pic.twitter.com/HirWFWgPIv — TáIM ag votáil TÁ - Voting YES (@TimForde) May 23, 2018

A euphoric buzz that night. pic.twitter.com/aVrE88rzTm — TáIM ag votáil TÁ - Voting YES (@TimForde) May 23, 2018

3 years ago today was Irelands #MarRef. Was on a first date with an old flame that night and jokingly said how this would make a funny start to the wedding speeches.



Backfired magnificently. Me now: pic.twitter.com/EHPn3mmRm3 — Barry O'Rourke (@orourke28) May 23, 2018

3 years ago today, this picture was taken. My girlfriend and I celebrating a bit of equality. We’re getting married this year, in October, and hopefully we’ll actually get that full equality on Friday. pic.twitter.com/OnzucFtTR2 — Aisling “Repeal the 8th” Dolan (@hat_dogg) May 23, 2018

The morning of #MarRef I was so anxious, I washed my hair with conditioner, please excuse the state off my head.



I also stalked a lot of cool folks to get selfies with, thanks @Alison96ish for the push! 😂🌈 pic.twitter.com/IJEgpXhTB9 — Is MiseForYes💚 (@JellySpuds) May 23, 2018

That was such a beautiful day, I felt so proud to be Irish. — Aisling (@AislingMc23) May 23, 2018

This day 3 years ago when @EamonGilmore entered the RDS during #marref count. ♥️🌹 pic.twitter.com/Fq1Az5flZt — Siobhán de Paor (@SiobhandeP) May 23, 2018

3 years ago. What a wonderful day that was!#MarRef pic.twitter.com/q9awVQqFHg — William Quill (@WilliamQuill) May 23, 2018

The day the LOVE WON 🏳️‍🌈



We can't believe it's been 3 years since we all collectively rejoiced at our little island making history.



Happy #MarriageEquality day everyone ❤️💛💚💜💙#MarRef #YesEquality #LoveWon https://t.co/rsPpcOTTq2 — Cork Pride (@corkpride) May 22, 2018