A little story about Jack and Diane, a donkey and an emu who ‘fell in love’

An unusual love story has captured the hearts of Americans after a donkey and an emu bonded so strongly that they couldn’t be separated.

The pair were moved to the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue wildlife sanctuary earlier this week after being found on a South Carolina farm which had apparently been abandoned.

Staff at the sanctuary soon found that the pair were so strongly bonded that they became distressed when separated, so they have decided to keep them together.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue’s Jennifer Gordon told the Charlotte Observer: “They like to cuddle and even sleep together. We can’t separate them, so we need someone who is willing to adopt both a donkey and an emu. That may not be easy.”

According to Gordon the pair could have been together for years, and they reacted badly when staff tried to put them with animals of the same species.

In a Facebook post, the sanctuary explained: “We tried letting Diane near our emu Dino and we struck out again. They are perfectly happy together. Jack does not want any other donkeys near him or Diane. They cant be housed with other donkeys or emus.”

Staff are encouraging anyone who might be able to adopt the pair to email adopt@cwrescue.org while anyone wishing to donate can do so here.

