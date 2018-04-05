A little girl tried to pay for her family’s meal with a toy credit card and got an adorable response

A little girl got a small taste of adulthood at a restaurant in Indiana when she tried to pay for her family’s meal with a toy credit card.

Wendell Davenport, an employee at Carrabba’s restaurant, tweeted saying he had played along when the girl offered him her pink card, and received a tip and an adorable signature for his efforts.

Today this little 3yr old tried to pay for her family’s dinner with a Barbie credit card. I took the card and made her a little check out to make it seem like she did and she tipped me 3$😭 pic.twitter.com/jkDOk8ZT7i — choco drizzle (@richhomiewen) April 4, 2018

Davenport said: “Today this little three-year-old tried to pay for her family’s dinner with a Barbie credit card. I took the card and made her a little check out to make it seem like she did and she tipped me 3 dollars.”

The encounter received over 25,000 retweets, and certainly warmed the hearts of many social media users.

I’m crying this is so cute ❤️😪😂 she even tipped https://t.co/CamZja8r8r — abby guevara (@abbbyguevara) April 5, 2018

This is adorable, the world truly needs more people like you 😭❤️ — LD ⭐️ (@lexgardner_) April 4, 2018

Adults visiting Carrabba’s might be disappointed if they try to pay for their meal with this method, however, as toy credit cards may only be accepted in exceptionally cute circumstances.