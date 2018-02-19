A Hogwarts themed wedding for a groom who’s never seen Harry Potter on tonight’s Don’t Tell the Bride

Last week on RTÉ’s Don’t Tell the Bride, we saw one Kilkenny bride get the surprise of her life with a Christmas themed wedding … in August.

This week, your heart will go out for Groom, Victor as he tries on his wedding suit husband-to-be Brendán has chosen for him - a Gryffindor robe.

Yes, you guessed it, it’s a Harry Potter themed wedding - even though Victor has never seen of the films or read any of the books.

“You must be joking, what is this,” he says.

“What the f**k? I haven’t even seen Harry Potter! I can’t wear this. Is this a joke?”

As his friends attempt to comfort him, Victor, who had been hoping for a classy wedding wearing a sharp tuxedo, takes to the couch and sheds a tear.

“I can’t go to the wedding wearing this because I don’t want my wedding to be a circus. I am extremely disappointed in Brendán and I don’t know, literally, what he is thinking. He is just thinking about him, he is not thinking about us. I am not going,” he says.

Victor is in for a shock as Brendán has themed their entire wedding around Harry Potter, from turning the Clonakilty Model Railway Village into Platform 9¾ to having their own Hedwig the Owl deliver the rings and a reception inspired by the Great Hall in Hogwarts.

Tune in to tonight’s Don’t Tell the Bride on RTÉ2 at 9:35pm to find out how it goes.