A guy used a cake to hand in his notice on his way to a better job

There are all sorts of things to consider when handing in your notice – what flavour cake to serve the message on isn’t usually one of those.

But a casino dealer from Canada got creative when he decided it was time to move on – and dished out a cake with his exit message.

If it wasn’t obvious to management that he was going, he even snapped a pic of the cake, posted in on Facebook and tagged his boss.

A yummy way to announce I’m leaving for a better job from pics

The guy, who uses the Reddit handle MurseAlanRN, posted the pic on Reddit too for others to share his news.

Turns out he had worked at the casino while waiting to get into nursing school and then during his first year. Now though, he’s got a job at a hospital and knew it was time to move on.

“The dealers at the casino are fairly laid back and have a good sense of humour, so going along with that I decided I should bring in a cake,” he told Press Association.

“I went to the store and bought just a plain vanilla cake and asked those working at the bakery to write on it. They were laughing when I told them what I wanted written on the cake. That night I brought it into work and everyone had a piece of my two weeks notice.”

On Reddit, his post “A yummy way to announce I’m leaving for a better job”, received hundreds of upvotes and comments.

- Press Association