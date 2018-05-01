A giant inflatable rubber duck has been spotted rolling down the streets of Iowa

Some days you look out of the window and it’s a regular day, on others there’s a giant inflatable duck with sunglasses rolling loose on the streets.

This is the situation Twitter user Marc Wallace was faced with when he looked out onto the street in Des Moines, Iowa – and it’s a sight that will chill your soul.

So, watch out on Southeast 6th Street in Des Moines! pic.twitter.com/Q1AFmrM7vS — Marc R. Wallace (@marcwallaceia) April 27, 2018

Oh, the humanity.

Not the rubber ducky on the loose! https://t.co/M91FS6CErv — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) April 28, 2018

HORRORS! And I thought A Quiet Place was scary! 😱😱😱 — Pamela (@southsidegurl) April 28, 2018

So, where did the wild beast appear from?

According to local news the duck, real name Quacky, was part of a promotion for a fundraising duck derby for Youth Emergency Shelter and Services (YESS) in Iowa before it escaped.

Helped by its accomplice the wind, Quacky rolled two blocks before coming to a halt and being dragged back by YESS staff.

“I am happy to report the duck is back home in its nest and very safe and undamaged,” Stephen Quirk, CEO of YESS, told the Des Moines Register.