A German mint has made a currywurst coin and online reaction has been… mixed

A German coin manufacturer has commemorated the country’s love of currywurst with a speciality coin to mark 70 years since the savoury snack was first sold in Berlin.

The silver alloy coin, made by Staatliche Munze Berlin, or the Berlin State Mint, features an image of the delicacy’s inventor alongside two giant sausages drowning in curry sauce and pierced with a wooden fork, as is tradition.

Herta Heuwer first came up with the combination in 1949 and the saucy sausage snack has been a staple street food of the German capital ever since.

Germans now eat around 800 million currywurst a year, according to the Berliner Currywurst-Museum, but it has yet to catch on with the rest of the world in the same way.

Journalist Oliver Moody posted a picture of the coin on Monday calling it “the most horrible thing in the history of numismatics” and the responses have been… mixed.

The Royal Society led the jokes among those who hated the idea, referring to the coin as “a cursed wurst image”.

A cursed wurst image https://t.co/NGmTmTqiVz — The Royal Society (@royalsociety) January 14, 2019

You mean it's the wurst thing.



I'll show myself out. https://t.co/cKQ7I53R9O — James Wester (@jameswester) January 14, 2019

Currywurst clearly has a lot of fans online, however, with one Twitter user praising the creation as the “currybest”.

This is the best thing I have ever seen. https://t.co/3Z5fF9XwqI — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) January 14, 2019

More like curryBEST — Pete Kennedy (@PeteKennedy) January 14, 2019

However, a number of people questioned the coin’s design and artistic parallels.

Hmmmm. Yes. That looks like poop. https://t.co/cqdtaqsTuw — David B Larter (@DavidLarter) January 14, 2019

Some people demanded a commemorative culinary coin for their own country’s cuisine, such as a Scottish coin featuring square sausage and a Canadian coin picturing poutine.

If Scotland ever becomes independent we should have a coin featuring square sausage. You know it makes about as much sense as this does. https://t.co/O98WDZWuSK — Alex Boyd (@AlexBoyd) January 14, 2019

Hey @CanadianMint when can we expect the poutine coin? https://t.co/9PQuGNbNr5 — Jill Vardy (@jillvardy) January 14, 2019

Others hailed the advent of an entirely new currency to rival BitCoin and the short-lived but meme-alicious dogecoin.

I'm shifting all my savings to curry wurst coins https://t.co/4tMoJ6VuuK — Alex Yablon (@AlexYablon) January 14, 2019

Invest in curry coin — zoot suit snake suit (@HonkSmile) January 14, 2019

Although visitors to Berlin are often only a short distance from a currywurst stall, it is impossible to eat an original currywurst as Frau Heuwer took her recipe to the grave in 1999.

However, tourists can find a commemorative plaque in the Charlottenburg district of the city at the spot where she used to sell her prized snacks.

The SMB is selling the coins on its website for 13 euro each.

- Press Association