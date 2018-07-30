'A game for the gods': Everyone was glued to RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
Sports fans across the country were glued to the TV on Monday night as RTÉ aired The Game.
Viewers were treated to the first episode of the three-part series and it was billed as something not to be missed.
#TheGame is a new cinematic series about the story Ireland's blistering national sport, #hurling. With 60 major interviews across the series, just about every living legend of the game has contributed.— RTE One (@RTEOne) July 30, 2018
Tonight at 9:35 pic.twitter.com/vPAtGH3llm
On the back of a stunning weekend of hurling with the All-Ireland semi-finals, everyone agreed it was a fitting time for the documentary.
Don’t think there could be a more fitting Monday in history to show #TheGame— David Sheehan (@DavidSSport) July 30, 2018
The documentary detailed everything from mythology with Cú Chulainn to the origins of the sport we know today and why the game's legends first picked up a hurl.
Dozens of in-depth interview were carried out for the series including featuring household names such as Henry Shefflin, Joe Canning, Lee Chin, DJ Carey, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, Austin Gleeson, Anna Geary, Liam Sheedy, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Angela Downey, Derk McGrath and Brian Cody among others.
Here we look at some of the best tweets from viewers watching The Game.
“Hurlings a Game for the Gods and Gods Play it ” Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh #TheGame— John Adams (@JohnJomay) July 30, 2018
"He hurled all before him" says the master O'Grady on #TheGame. Magnificent description— Gary Murphy (@GaryMurphyDCU) July 30, 2018
The way they talk about hurling would bring a tear to your eye the passion in there words its as pure as you get #TheGame— Glen Archbold (@glenarchbold) July 30, 2018
Did they have a sweeper back in the says of 21 a side I wonder!?#Hurling#TheGame— Brian Arnold (@heyarnoldb) July 30, 2018
#TheGame has me literally shook to tears on the couch. Some may say it's the fear from the weekend. But I reckon it's my love for the GAA. Shivers - Well done to @RTEsport— Enda Conway (@EndaConway) July 30, 2018
Christ almighty, @daithi_regan has the whole of Offaly in bits watching that segment. One of the code's great characters #TheGame— Peter McNamara (@PeterMcNamara_) July 30, 2018
Love how every player speaking on @rte #thegame tonight has his/her club name (as well as county) mentioned #club #gaa— Kathleen Kiely (@Kielytreacy) July 30, 2018
This is special work from @gerrytweets 👌 as skillful as the game itself. #TheGame #RTEOne— Ken Nugent (@kennugent) July 30, 2018
Every kid in the country will have their hurley out in the morning wanting to line out for their county after watching #TheGame. What an emotive, cinematic tribute to hurling. Well done @RTEOne_1— Food & Travel Girl (@JillianBolger) July 30, 2018
Enthralling @rte - on a par with watching river dance for the very first time #TheGame - maith sibhse go léir— Anne White (@AinedeFaoite) July 30, 2018
Such an honour to meet and interview 100 year old Dick ‘of the Church’ Tullaroan who’s been to nearly every All Ireland starting in 1931 #thegame pic.twitter.com/Ejf6q8EWp1— CTL Films (@CTLFilms) July 30, 2018
Me watching #TheGame... pic.twitter.com/LSHQndWo4i— 🎶 Lost in Ed Smith 🎶 (@edsongsofpraise) July 30, 2018
#TheGame on RTE1 has been fantastic - a must for every #hurling or sports fan, as well as students of Irish history. But couldn't help chuckling at this moment ... best enjoyed with sound! pic.twitter.com/rFBb42H0ah— Conor O'Mahony (@ConorUCCLaw) July 30, 2018
I think I'll sleep with my hurl in my bed tonight after watching #TheGame #Gaa #Hurling 'A dream. It represents ireland' ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XAUokq0bCA— Louise Hogan (@louise_hogan123) July 30, 2018
Thoroughly enjoyable television. We'll be eagerly looking forward to next week.
This is beautiful, just beautiful #TheGame— Anthony O'Connor (@Antcon7062) July 30, 2018
