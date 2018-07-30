'A game for the gods': Everyone was glued to RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game

Sports fans across the country were glued to the TV on Monday night as RTÉ aired The Game.

Viewers were treated to the first episode of the three-part series and it was billed as something not to be missed.

On the back of a stunning weekend of hurling with the All-Ireland semi-finals, everyone agreed it was a fitting time for the documentary.

The documentary detailed everything from mythology with Cú Chulainn to the origins of the sport we know today and why the game's legends first picked up a hurl.

Dozens of in-depth interview were carried out for the series including featuring household names such as Henry Shefflin, Joe Canning, Lee Chin, DJ Carey, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, Austin Gleeson, Anna Geary, Liam Sheedy, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh, Angela Downey, Derk McGrath and Brian Cody among others.

Here we look at some of the best tweets from viewers watching The Game.

Thoroughly enjoyable television. We'll be eagerly looking forward to next week.

By Steve Neville

