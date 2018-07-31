A fierce debate is raging over which is the best part of the chicken wing

Which are better: flats or drums?

If you’ve ever eaten chicken wings it’s a question you will no doubt have pondered – the fiddly but delicious flat, or the convenient mini drumstick that is the drum?

Chicken wings are commonly divided into two parts – the drum (left) and the flat (right) (Saddako/Getty)

Well, the debate is well and truly raging on social media, and the battle lines have been drawn.

Lining up on one side: Team Drum.

DRUMS OVER FLATS. EVERYDAY. — J.A. the Architect (@MirLagerfield) July 29, 2018

I like drums and flats. I think i like drums more tho — Style Barbie 👑 (@MsTosciMarie) July 29, 2018

drums over flats. don’t @ me — Lexi🌻 newPage (@lexbefareal) July 30, 2018

But on the other side, coming out swinging, it’s Team Flat.

flats will always taste better than drums idc 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/ADgrajnfHt — Diva 👑 (@makennaaa17) July 29, 2018

Drums are for people that choose quantity over quality.



Flats are for people that choose quality over quantity.



The best is flats — J8yce (@kajalika) July 29, 2018

If you prefer drums over flats you belong in jail. — Quiese🕴🏾 (@mvrquiese_) July 9, 2018

Some have attempted to answer the question with polling.

I just wanna know...



Rt for Flats

Fav for Drums — s y d (@_sydknee1) July 26, 2018

A poll is of course just a snapshot of how the public is feeling at a particular point in time and people’s opinions can change.

No lie, im mad at myself. I liked drums for so long... but I just figured out how to get the bones out of flats and I think my tastes have changed. — Marie 😘 (@_iHeartPink94) July 29, 2018

For some the choice depends on circumstances.

For others, it’s a travesty even to try and pick one over the other.

y’all can’t be real wing eaters tryna put flats and drums against eachother smh — kae (@ImLegalDope) July 30, 2018

Maybe ultimately you’re either a wing person or you aren’t.

“fLatS oVeR dRuMs”

“dRuMS OvEr FlAtS” Chicken is chicken to me 😂 both of em gon get ate regardless 🤗 pic.twitter.com/pui5rKLU95 — sanaa (@vedabestt) July 29, 2018

- Press Association