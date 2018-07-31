A fierce debate is raging over which is the best part of the chicken wing

Which are better: flats or drums?

If you’ve ever eaten chicken wings it’s a question you will no doubt have pondered – the fiddly but delicious flat, or the convenient mini drumstick that is the drum?

Chicken wings are commonly divided into two parts – the drum (left) and the flat (right) (Saddako/Getty)

Well, the debate is well and truly raging on social media, and the battle lines have been drawn.

Lining up on one side: Team Drum.

But on the other side, coming out swinging, it’s Team Flat.

Some have attempted to answer the question with polling.

A poll is of course just a snapshot of how the public is feeling at a particular point in time and people’s opinions can change.

For some the choice depends on circumstances.

For others, it’s a travesty even to try and pick one over the other.

Maybe ultimately you’re either a wing person or you aren’t.

- Press Association
