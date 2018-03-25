A Dublin cinema has hosted a dog-friendly screening of Isle Of Dogs

A cinema in Dublin has hosted Ireland’s first dog-friendly movie.

The Lighthouse cinema, in conjunction with 20th Century Fox, the founders of the Doggy Do festival and Dogs Trust Ireland, held an exclusive screening of Isle Of Dogs on Sunday.

The afternoon included doggy treats, blanketed seats and a whole host of doggy attendees – some with big Instagram followings.

🎞We had the BEST time watching #IsleOfDogs at Ireland’s first dog friendly movie 🐶screening at the Light House cinema! So many well behaved dogs 👍Here’s hoping to many more similar dog friendly events! Thanks so much @thedoggiedo, @20thcenturyfoxirl & Light House cinema for organising. #dogfriendlyireland

A post shared by Dogs Trust Ireland (@dogstrust_ire) on Mar 25, 2018 at 5:57am PDT

Isle Of Dogs is a new stop-motion film from Wes Anderson following a young boy’s quest to find his beloved dog in a dystopian future Japan.

Understandably, the pooches who attended the screening were entranced by the on-screen dogs.

“The screening was amazing,” said Siobhan O’Donovan of Doggy Do.

“The dogs were so well behaved and despite some fabulous on-screen whistling, barking and howling our special audience were pretty much 100% chilled.”

“Some nodded off, some sat up and seemed to really enjoy the action. We were thrilled with the interest and that everyone had such a good time.”

Another dog-friendly cinema event will be held on Friday, but if you are hoping to attend with your pooch you may be disappointed. Tickets sold out in just six minutes.

Evidently there is appetite for dog-friendly cinema screenings.