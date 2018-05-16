A dog with a disorder has been given a special dining chair

Back to Discover Home

A dog with a medical condition which affects his eating has been given a solution: his own personalised high chair.

Koda the husky lives in Texas and has a condition called megaesophagus, an enlargement of the oesophagus which can cause him to vomit unless he eats in an upright chair.

Luckily for Koda, a handyman friend of his family made a special chair, called a Bailey’s chair, to help him eat, said his owner, Cameron Matthew Collins.

Cameron, 18, shared an adorable video on Twitter of Koda using his new chair, which has his name on it.

“I wanted to share the video because I know he’s a unique dog and he’s really cute,” the teenager said.

The family have had Koda since he was a puppy after rescuing him from a shelter.

“He’s really playful and loves attention,” said Cameron.

“If I’m sitting on the couch on my phone or just watching TV, he’ll come and set his toys on top of me until I play with him.”

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Chair, UK, chair, Dog, Koda, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover