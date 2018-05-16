A dog with a disorder has been given a special dining chair

A dog with a medical condition which affects his eating has been given a solution: his own personalised high chair.

Koda the husky lives in Texas and has a condition called megaesophagus, an enlargement of the oesophagus which can cause him to vomit unless he eats in an upright chair.

Luckily for Koda, a handyman friend of his family made a special chair, called a Bailey’s chair, to help him eat, said his owner, Cameron Matthew Collins.

My dog Koda has a eating disorder that causes him to throw up if we don't make him sit up like person so we got him this chair pic.twitter.com/NvOu2Psd23 — Cameron Collins (@camcollins2018) May 14, 2018

Cameron, 18, shared an adorable video on Twitter of Koda using his new chair, which has his name on it.

“I wanted to share the video because I know he’s a unique dog and he’s really cute,” the teenager said.

The family have had Koda since he was a puppy after rescuing him from a shelter.

“He’s really playful and loves attention,” said Cameron.

“If I’m sitting on the couch on my phone or just watching TV, he’ll come and set his toys on top of me until I play with him.”

- Press Association