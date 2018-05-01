A dog who saved a three-year-old girl has been made an honorary canine officer

A dog who stayed with a three-year old girl lost in Queensland’s Southern Downs has been made an honorary police dog.

SUCH A GOOD BOY, MAX! He stayed with his 3-year-old human who was lost near Warwick last night while we frantically searched for her. For keeping her safe, you're now an honorary police dog. 🐶https://t.co/QiszGFP4gg via @ABCNews pic.twitter.com/xxRc6ndeaK — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 21, 2018

Max the blue heeler stayed with Aurora for 15 hours overnight after she wandered off on her own on April 20. He later led her grandmother to find her.

When Queensland Police reported she had been found, it also promised to make the lovable dog an honorary canine officer. On Monday the force made good on its promise.

You may remember Max from such news stories as "3yo girl found safe, guarded by family dog" and "Dog hailed hero for keeping lost girl safe"...



Well today, Max officially became Queensland's first ever honorary police dog. STILL SUCH A GOOD BOY! 😍



More: https://t.co/1YslFe2jhO pic.twitter.com/xLGxg3fG0q — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 1, 2018

Senior Sergeant James Deacon, the Warwick officer in charge, and Trevor O’Neil, Darling Downs District Dog Squad officer in charge, visited Max to present him with a Queensland Police collar and medallion.

The ceremony made Max Queensland’s first honorary police dog. What a good boy!

- Press Association