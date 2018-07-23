A dog howling to a Britney Spears song is wowing the internet

Britney Spears covers aren’t hard to come by, but those sung by a dog are like gold dust.

That’s just what’s on the menu here, where a pooch called Riley appears to have given a rendition of the pop star’s 2004 hit Toxic.

It’s OK to have re-watched that a number of times.

Naturally Riley’s smooth notes have carried her to viral stardom, with hundreds of thousands of likes and more than 4.2 million views on Twitter – even inspiring some to get to work on a compilation video.

Riley has also inspired other dogs to get singing too.

Perhaps not to a tune you’d recognise though.

Keep practising doggos.

- Press Association
