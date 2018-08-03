A couple’s dog photobombed their wedding picture and it couldn’t have gone better

A couple’s unusual wedding photo is giving joy to the internet after the amused photographer shared it online.

Angie and Jayce Conway were saying their vows in Big Sky, Montana, last Saturday when their six-year-old labrador retriever Boone briefly stole the limelight by rolling around adorably at their feet.

Photographer Chris Davis caught the moment in action, sharing the amusing photo online after the event.

“Boone the dog has always been such a great companion for Jayce and Angie that it was no surprise to anyone that he was tasked with being the Best Boy,” said Davis.

It's fun watching one of my images gain traction on the internet... now I just need some help from @darth or @dog_rates to know once and for all if a dog can graduate from good boy to best boy because I think that Boone has. pic.twitter.com/50kRCtXpQq — Good Road Co (@GoodRoadCo) August 2, 2018

“Since the wedding ceremony was held between a beautiful lake and the even more beautiful Gallatin River it’s just a miracle that we were able to keep him out of the water until after the vows were said.”

Angie and Chris were childhood friends who began dating five years ago. Jayce had Boone from a puppy and the pair welcomed Angie into their little family shortly after.

During the service Boone was well behaved, laying or sitting next to Jayce, but a few times he got up to roll around. When the ceremony was over, he leapt into the river.

- Press Association