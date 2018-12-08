A Cork lad told a gas story about waxing his foot on Graham Norton last night

Graham Norton’s couch was chock-a-block this week, with Matthew McConaughey, John Cena, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Oliver, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus all joining him for chats.

But of course, again, it was a story on the red chair that stole the show.

Meet Mark from Cork.

Mark shared a story about a recent trip to the Physiotherapist he had but before he told the story, fellow Rebel county native, Norton had to make sure he wasn’t a part of it.

“Not the ones you wanna hear,” he replied.

We all remember what happened with Chris Dowd.

So I badly damaged my foot in the summer and I said I’d just leave it and leave it and leave it, but it never healed so I had to bite the bullet and go to the physio

The only problem was that he fancied his physiotherapist and was conscious of his hairy feet.

I decided at the last minute to just rip off the hair on my damaged foot. As she was checking it, she couldn’t really see what the problem was, so she was like, “Can you just pop your other foot up there so I can compare?

You think he thought of waxing his other foot?