A Cork lad told a gas story about waxing his foot on Graham Norton last night
Graham Norton’s couch was chock-a-block this week, with Matthew McConaughey, John Cena, Hailee Steinfeld, Jamie Oliver, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus all joining him for chats.
But of course, again, it was a story on the red chair that stole the show.
Meet Mark from Cork.
Mark shared a story about a recent trip to the Physiotherapist he had but before he told the story, fellow Rebel county native, Norton had to make sure he wasn’t a part of it.
“Not the ones you wanna hear,” he replied.
We all remember what happened with Chris Dowd.
The only problem was that he fancied his physiotherapist and was conscious of his hairy feet.
You think he thought of waxing his other foot?
