A cat gave birth in a stranger’s house and changed their life forever

A cat giving birth to kittens is adorable, but when one mog made its way into a stranger’s house to bring her newborns into the world, it brought a little more than cuteness into the equation.

“It was like any normal morning, except the night before I had slept in the living room as the bedroom was too hot,” east London director and writer Paris Zarcilla told the Press Association.

“I went upstairs to grab a jumper from my drawer beneath the bed and waiting for me was a startled cat and four mewing kittens.”

So... I JUST FOUND A CAT THAT IS NOT MINE AND IT HAS HAD BABIES UNDER MY BED. pic.twitter.com/83ktBHGgT5 — Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018

The cats caused quite a stir on Twitter and, despite the surprise, Paris has taken to the situation with a love and affection that appears to have awoken the “Cat Dad” inside.

“They’ve been rocket fuel to my dormant dad instincts and of course I want to take care of them all”, said Paris. “If I’m allowed to I will fully take on the mantle of Cat Dad and house them myself. I’m like actually in love with them.”

Cancelling all my plans. Crawling under the bed to spend the rest of the day with my four new children. #newdad — Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018

Just cancelled my order for comics and single malt whiskey. Now buying cat food. This is fatherhood yo! I'm here for this pic.twitter.com/dGU6JkcejE — Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018

Paris acknowledged in the Twitter thread that the cat might well belong to someone else, and that giving up the kittens and their mother was of course a possibility, but having a family of felines appears to be an appealing concept.

“It’s beautiful and horrible and majestic all at once. I don’t like caring about anything this much but I do and that’s OK,” Paris continued.

And with thousands of retweets and likes, plenty have been offering cat advice for Cat Dad, which has been very well received.

“It has been an emotional whirlwind,” said Paris. “I had no idea Twitter would respond the way it did. So much love and support from strangers all over the world.”

Cats CANNOT BE spayed or neutered without owners consent or it's deemed criminal damage!



...



Have called out to local vets/animal charity to see who can come over to scan her. Unfortuantely no one in the area has a portable scanner... soooo... — Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 31, 2018

Greetings from the pride. pic.twitter.com/fH4SglvRhX — Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) June 1, 2018

While Paris initially told the Press Association that naming the animals wasn’t yet on the cards because “that seals the love deal”, each cat has been rated.

Black tux. 153g. The only female and future queen. Often kicked off the teat by tabbybro. She slept apart from the fam. Clever and wilful. Fed when the others slept. Independence has made her strong. She now holds her own against tabbybro. No question, this is Lyanna Mormont. pic.twitter.com/oz7A9tUkVe — Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) June 1, 2018

Expect further updates from this magnificent family of cats and their very proud Cat Dad.

- Press Association