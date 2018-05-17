A cat ‘adopted’ this woman after a night out and the video is hilarious

Anyone who has stopped to stroke a cat in the street knows that they run the risk of the animal following them home.

When Alexis Herrera, 19, from Ohio, was returning home from a friend’s apartment at 3.30am, the risk turned into reality.

Luckily for us, she Snapchatted the series of events, including her first glimpse of Midnight the cat and eventually letting her stay the night.

Herrera, a nursing student at Kent State University, can be heard giggling in the video as she tries to work out what to do.

Eventually, she texts the cat’s owner using a number found on her collar.

“I didn’t find the owner but I did text them and let them know I found their cat, to which their response was to leave it outside and she would find her way back home,” said Herrera.

“When I woke up I put Midnight back outside in hopes that she really did know where to go to find her way home.”

All’s well that ends well.

- Press Association