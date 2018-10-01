A cannabis coffee shop has opened in Waterford

An Amsterdam-style cannabis coffee shop has opened in Waterford.

Blooms cafe, which is located at 50 John Street, sells cannabis which has a tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content below the legal limit of 0.2% and high levels of cannabidiol (CBD) for relaxation and stress relief.

Although Customers are prohibited to smoke the herbal infusions in the cafe, customers can add it to any of the coffee varieties available in-store.

“We specialise in high-quality cannabis and coffee,” the cafe stated on their various social media platforms.

“High CBD strains are perfect for those who want a relaxing and calming experience, but do not want the mind-altering effects that is caused by THC, the compound found in illegal cannabis.

Adding: “CBD does not impair mental function or increase heart rate and is non-toxic. It is proven not to be addictive, it is natural to our bodies and natural to every climate on the planet”

They also state that they are not medical professionals and do not make health claims about their products.

If you have an underlying health condition please consult a medical professional

The current menu offers four different strains of cannabis and owners say that will be constantly adding new strains to the menu, along with cannabis edibles.

The cafe also runs an online shop where customers can buy cannabis.