A bunny with a sign is taking over Twitter as the meme of the moment
17/07/2018 - 15:11:00
When Donald Trump visited the UK, his arrival was met with hundreds of protesters demonstrating with creative signs.
Now a rabbit holding a sign drawn entirely using keystrokes is the latest trend to take over social media.
Sign bunny, first seen in 2013, holds a placard in its left paw and hands out info, opinions and messages of empowerment in equal measure.
1. This pizza protest
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— A Fatal Chick (@A_Fatal_Chick) July 17, 2018
PINEAPPLE
DOESN’T GO
ON PIZZA
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
2. This messages which calls out homophobia.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) July 16, 2018
implying tht all
homophobes r
secretly gay
allows str8 people
to blame gay people
for homophobia
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
3. Author Matt Haig setting people straight on health.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ |— Matt Haig (@matthaig1) July 15, 2018
MENTAL HEALTH
IS
PHYSICAL HEALTH
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿__________|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
4. The political take.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Tim Galsworthy (@TimGalsworthy) July 15, 2018
Communism has no place
in the Labour Party 🌹
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
5. This homage to Toto.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Timothy Jonas Maria Ententier (@GalacticTimmy) July 16, 2018
| I bless the rains |
| down in Africa. |
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿_|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
6. A linguistic offering.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Gretchen McCulloch (@GretchenAMcC) July 16, 2018
Internet writing uses
subtle punctuation
choices to convey
sarcasm and other
tone of voice nuances.
It's not lazy.
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ#LinguisticsSignBunny
7. Getting schooled on books…
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Suzie Samin 🍰 (@suzannesamin) July 16, 2018
Hating on books
people are excited
about isn't edgy
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
8. … not once, but twice.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Jess Keating (@Jess_Keating) July 16, 2018
GRAPHIC NOVELS
ARE REAL BOOKS
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
9. And messages about love and self care.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— ず | ZU ⭐️ @Ganbatte con (@clivenzu) July 15, 2018
TAKING BREAKS ARE
NOT A BAD THING
TAKE CARE OF
YOURSELF
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
10. Why are people making the signs?
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— America's Favorite Second Choice (@AndroidSparky) July 17, 2018
i don't know why
everybody is
making these
signs but i love all
of my friends
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
11. The artistic take on all bunny signs.
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— jomny sun (@jonnysun) July 16, 2018
┏┓
┃┃╱╲ look
┃╱╱╲╲ at
╱╱╭╮╲╲ my
▔▏┗┛▕▔
╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲
house
╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲
▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— jomny sun (@jonnysun) July 16, 2018
I LOVE MY LAPTOP
＿/￣￣￣/
＼/＿＿＿/
ITS WHERE I THINK
OF MY BEST SIGNS
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
12. Sign bunny taking up arms.
. ║\— kat 🌿 [jirou thirst] (@katloid) July 16, 2018
║▒\
║▒▒\
║░▒║
║░▒║while you
║░▒║were partying
║░▒║i studied
║░▒║the blade
║░▒║
║░▒║
║░▒║
▓▓▓
||
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•)||
/ づ
13. Might this trend come to a premature end?
|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|— Pitch (@pitchjokes) July 16, 2018
My arms are so tired
Please stop making me
Hold up signs
|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|
(\__/) ||
(•ㅅ•) ||
/ づ
