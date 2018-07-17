A bunny with a sign is taking over Twitter as the meme of the moment

When Donald Trump visited the UK, his arrival was met with hundreds of protesters demonstrating with creative signs.

Now a rabbit holding a sign drawn entirely using keystrokes is the latest trend to take over social media.

Sign bunny, first seen in 2013, holds a placard in its left paw and hands out info, opinions and messages of empowerment in equal measure.

1. This pizza protest

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

PINEAPPLE

DOESN’T GO

ON PIZZA

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — A Fatal Chick (@A_Fatal_Chick) July 17, 2018

2. This messages which calls out homophobia.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

implying tht all

homophobes r

secretly gay

allows str8 people

to blame gay people

for homophobia

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — jaboukie young-white (@jaboukie) July 16, 2018

3. Author Matt Haig setting people straight on health.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ |

MENTAL HEALTH

IS

PHYSICAL HEALTH

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿__________|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) July 15, 2018

4. The political take.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Communism has no place

in the Labour Party 🌹

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Tim Galsworthy (@TimGalsworthy) July 15, 2018

5. This homage to Toto.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

| I bless the rains |

| down in Africa. |

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿_|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Timothy Jonas Maria Ententier (@GalacticTimmy) July 16, 2018

6. A linguistic offering.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Internet writing uses

subtle punctuation

choices to convey

sarcasm and other

tone of voice nuances.

It's not lazy.

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ#LinguisticsSignBunny — Gretchen McCulloch (@GretchenAMcC) July 16, 2018

7. Getting schooled on books…

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

Hating on books

people are excited

about isn't edgy

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Suzie Samin 🍰 (@suzannesamin) July 16, 2018

8. … not once, but twice.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

GRAPHIC NOVELS

ARE REAL BOOKS

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Jess Keating (@Jess_Keating) July 16, 2018

9. And messages about love and self care.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

TAKING BREAKS ARE

NOT A BAD THING

TAKE CARE OF

YOURSELF

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — ず | ZU ⭐️ @Ganbatte con (@clivenzu) July 15, 2018

10. Why are people making the signs?

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

i don't know why

everybody is

making these

signs but i love all

of my friends

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — America's Favorite Second Choice (@AndroidSparky) July 17, 2018

11. The artistic take on all bunny signs.

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ look

┃╱╱╲╲ at

╱╱╭╮╲╲ my

▔▏┗┛▕▔

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

house

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — jomny sun (@jonnysun) July 16, 2018

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

I LOVE MY LAPTOP

＿/￣￣￣/

＼/＿＿＿/

ITS WHERE I THINK

OF MY BEST SIGNS

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — jomny sun (@jonnysun) July 16, 2018

12. Sign bunny taking up arms.

. ║\

║▒\

║▒▒\

║░▒║

║░▒║while you

║░▒║were partying

║░▒║i studied

║░▒║the blade

║░▒║

║░▒║

║░▒║

▓▓▓

||

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•)||

/ づ — kat 🌿 [jirou thirst] (@katloid) July 16, 2018

13. Might this trend come to a premature end?

|￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣|

My arms are so tired

Please stop making me

Hold up signs

|＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿|

(\__/) ||

(•ㅅ•) ||

/ づ — Pitch (@pitchjokes) July 16, 2018

