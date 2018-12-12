A Blue Christmas for Theresa May: Chrissy Teigen and more react to confidence vote

This morning it was announced that British prime minister Theresa May will face a confidence motion on her leadership tonight.

If Mrs May loses tonight's vote it will all but guarantee a hard Brexit and could potentially delay the Brexit divorce date of March 29, 2019.

While there were rumours last night that the confidence vote was imminent, many were shocked by the announcement this morning.

Of course, Twitter is the place to be when major news breaks.

Here are some of our favourite reactions and takes for your reading pleasure.

current status of british politics: pic.twitter.com/MEUGiQr0sw — Alan White (@aljwhite) December 12, 2018

I face a vote of confidence in myself a couple of times a day #TheresaMay — Tweet_Deck The Halls (@Tweet_Dec) December 12, 2018

us: well, that was a wild day

uk: hold my pint https://t.co/SoCn2eq9ZX — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) December 12, 2018

Watching Britain trying to leave then EU is like watching an Irish person trying to leave a house party. — Colm Tobin (@colmtobin) December 10, 2018

Hopefully the door will open https://t.co/J6VXWPp83O — Colette Browne (@colettebrowne) December 12, 2018

“Just sit back and watch, lads” https://t.co/0K7dJgxETy — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) December 12, 2018

Quick explainer of the Tory leadership election processpic.twitter.com/mfTCYas5ia — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 12, 2018

See what happens when you go around snatching the mace up — Esther Webber (@estwebber) December 12, 2018

If I was Theresa May I think at this point I’d just fake my own death. — Ellen Coyne (@ellenmcoyne) December 12, 2018

Wake me up when Britain is over — Ciaraíoch 🎨 (@Ciaraioch) December 12, 2018

"A Blue Christmas for the Prime Minister... Or will it be a case of Theresa May getting a mandate to Stay Another Day?"



"...clear out your desk." pic.twitter.com/Z0wNUOvkyq — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) December 12, 2018

Of course, everyone's Twitter fave Chrissy Teigen is in top form as she tries to figure out what has been going on in the UK.

okay one of my goals for 2019 is to understand UK politics. I read and read and try and learn but my brain cannot grasp it — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018

oh wow you weren’t lying it really is quite big https://t.co/jGpdXMfVi3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018

oh my NOW WHAT HAPPENS!? https://t.co/kD5b3xNXmM — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018

what’s the point of being able to take the giant gold thing if the lady with the sword can just stop you and make you put it back? https://t.co/iRTj4BlLjy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018

THERE’S A LADY WITH A SWORD?? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018

this is harder to understand than super smash bros!!! LOL LOL THATS CALLED A CALLBACK IN SHOWBIZ GUYS lol lol lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 12, 2018

