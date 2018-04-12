A beautiful baby hare has been nursed back to health from the brink of death

A hare is on his way to being released after he was found alone at only a few days old.

The baby hare, known as a leveret, was found by a gardener weeding in Rookley, Isle of Wight. He was wet and cold, and rescuers thought he may have been left alone for some time.

The person who found the little chap rushed him to RSPCA Godshill, where it was established that the hare’s condition was critical.

(RSPCA/PA)

Luckily for the tiny creature, staff worked hard to warm him up and he quickly began to perk up. He is being fed every three hours, and two weeks after his rescue is doing well.

No adorable animal should be left without an equally adorable name, so staff at the centre christened him Kenny Leveret after comedian Kenny Everett.

The RSPCA hopes Kenny will be ready to release at eight to 12 weeks old on local farmland where there are lots of other hares.

(RSPCA/PA)

Unlike rabbits, leverets are born mobile, fully furred and with eyes open. They also don’t live in warrens like rabbits and are normally left alone from an early age for long periods of time, hiding in small depressions in the ground called ‘scrapes’.

Their mother will return to feed them though, usually around dusk or some time during the night.

If you see a baby hare that you feel needs help, the RSPCA advises to watch from a distance to see if its mother returns. If she has not returned by two hours after dusk, contact the animal charity on 0300 1234 999.

(RSPCA/PA)

If you’d like to help RSPCA Godshill continue to rescue, rehome and rehabilitate animals in need of care, you can donate through its Amazon Wishlist.