A bear joyously leaping with a 5-year-old boy is winning the internet right now
A bear jumping in unison with a young boy on the other side of its enclosure’s glass has taken the internet by storm.
Five-year-old Ian Parker was filmed by his dad Patrick joyously leaping with Andean bear Luka from Nashville Zoo, Tennessee.
Prepare yourself, this is awesomely cute.
Remarkably Patrick told news outlets that the pair’s aerobics session lasted a full 10 minutes, and other children joined in with the jumping too.
The video has been watched hundreds of thousands of times across social media platforms, and for some it was all rather reminiscent of a certain children’s character.
June 13, 2018
Hopefully this made you forget about your worries and your strife.
- Press Association
