95% of employees use company time to check up on their ex

05/06/2018 - 08:23:40
Over 95% of employees are using company time to check up on their ex.
A new survey has found office 'snoopers' are using sites like Facebook and Twitter to keep tabs on past partners - and women appear to be the worst offenders.
A survey of 3,000 people finds a majority have looked up their ex-partners while at work - 98% were women.
The reason behind the social media detective work varies from those longing for a second chance to some admitting to just being 'curious' - moving on to a new relationship didn't seem to stop the snoopers .
Employment firm Protecting.co.uk, found worst offender spent 4 hours a month scrolling through feeds for a glimpse into their ex's life - while the average was 1.5 hours a month.
- Digital Desk
