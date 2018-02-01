90s kids will want to get their hands on this Nickelodeon eyeshadow palette

Nickelodeon fans can re-live their 90s youth.

The TV channel has launched a retro eyeshadow palette in the shape of a cassette tape.

It is decorated with TV characters like Rugrats, Ren and Stimpy and Hey Arnold who also inspired the shade names.

The palette is currently sold out but is expected to be re-stocked.

