9 useless but brilliant skills people still have because of their old job

Like riding a bike, when you get into the routine of a job things become second nature and the skills you acquire can become too embedded to forget.

It’s these things that are being discussed on Twitter, after user @LLW90210 asked what her fellow tweeters can still remember from jobs in days gone by – and here are some of the most weird and wonderful things people revealed.

worked at a pet supplies store that sold fish. of course, a lot of people wanted to know the sex of the fish they were buying. i now have a whole lot of fish dick knowledge that i will never need again https://t.co/Xe8xtqoKo8 — guy in a skeleton costume (@babyfruitbat) August 26, 2018

i’ve retained the muscle memory to inflate, tie off, and attach a ribbon to 4-6 balloons a minute — Moderately Normal Stalin (@conradstalin) August 26, 2018

Exactly what 2 ounces of mozzarella cheese feels like. https://t.co/cC6gxj8hno — elizabeth (@bflomami) August 26, 2018

I can diagnose shingles over the phone. https://t.co/CUZmxbnWgV — Daphne (@Rwenchette) August 27, 2018

I know the strengths and weak points of wicker furniture. https://t.co/cuBO0qZaAo — Academic Crafty (@GCraftyCouture) August 27, 2018

How to dye underwear to match pale butts, recipes for edible mud, and how to not rip off eyebrows when casting a face. https://t.co/3oOrdi1y1h — Katie Stack (@Katieiscrafty) August 27, 2018

I know how to break 15 cartons of eggs at the same time — PAWG Jackson, Gamer-at-Law (@nuggetparade) August 26, 2018

every single time I walk into a house I am forced to think about how I would get a couch into the living room — baseball jhanez (@esjhanez) August 26, 2018

It's been twenty years since I was a pool lifeguard but I can still instantly distinguish distant thunder from any number of other faint low pitched rumbles. — John Limouze (@johnlimouze) August 26, 2018

