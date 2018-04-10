9 times the reality of online shopping didn’t quite live up to expectations

Online shopping is one of the greatest inventions of the modern era. You can order yourself a whole new wardrobe with just a click of a button, and without having to leave your house.

However, that’s not to say it’s a completely flawless process. Who amongst us hasn’t been unpleasantly surprised unwrapping a new order, to find it looks absolutely nothing like expected?

This is what Twitter user Becky_Latham27 found when she ordered a new coat from Urban Outfitters, which didn’t quite fit as she’d imagined…

And she’s not alone. Here are 8 other instances where people’s hopes for their online shop haven’t quite lived up to the reality:

1. When the size isn’t quite what you imagined

2. When the dress unexpectedly has circular boob patches

3. When the trousers don’t look like they were made for a human body

4. When the prom dress really doesn’t look like the picture

5. When you quite evidently ordered knock-offs and not the real thing

6. When there’s a dodgy typo

7. When you learn the hard way not to order your prom dress online

8. When something looks a whole lot cuter in the picture
