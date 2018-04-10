9 times the reality of online shopping didn’t quite live up to expectations
10/04/2018
Online shopping is one of the greatest inventions of the modern era. You can order yourself a whole new wardrobe with just a click of a button, and without having to leave your house.
However, that’s not to say it’s a completely flawless process. Who amongst us hasn’t been unpleasantly surprised unwrapping a new order, to find it looks absolutely nothing like expected?
This is what Twitter user Becky_Latham27 found when she ordered a new coat from Urban Outfitters, which didn’t quite fit as she’d imagined…
Thank you @UrbanOutfitters it’s exactly like I imagined x pic.twitter.com/UgzmeYLr8I— Becky (@Becky_Latham27) April 6, 2018
And she’s not alone. Here are 8 other instances where people’s hopes for their online shop haven’t quite lived up to the reality:
1. When the size isn’t quite what you imagined
My mum ordered my nephew a converse rucksack for school online and this is what came 😭 pic.twitter.com/zNzeRARtxC— Dan (@dzzzny) December 8, 2015
2. When the dress unexpectedly has circular boob patches
With prom season coming up, just reminding everyone why you shouldn't order your prom dress online.. pic.twitter.com/J3KxTUkkN2— Han (@hannnahhnicolee) April 6, 2017
3. When the trousers don’t look like they were made for a human body
When Pretty Little Thing think I have legs like Kendal Jenner 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/b3oZYLbUDY— Beth Mcnamara (@BethmaccaNew) October 3, 2017
4. When the prom dress really doesn’t look like the picture
this is what happens when you order your prom dress online pic.twitter.com/z3Q07SGdjn— hal (@marrahaley) May 8, 2016
5. When you quite evidently ordered knock-offs and not the real thing
The joys of Internet shopping 😂 pic.twitter.com/zccFoEuVNA— Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) March 23, 2017
6. When there’s a dodgy typo
I ordered a BLUE Jays jersey online. This is what I got. Thanks @SportChek #GuessINeedANewJersey #BleuJaysBlueJays pic.twitter.com/TCSjNQtg2Q— Becca Foord (@Becca_Foord) February 24, 2017
7. When you learn the hard way not to order your prom dress online
Why you should never order your prom dress online: pic.twitter.com/pMwNj548ia— Gillian Willemsen (@gwillbeloved) May 7, 2015
8. When something looks a whole lot cuter in the picture
so, I thought I ordered this really cute wifey nightgown but this is what I got instead. Lol just don't buy anything online. pic.twitter.com/n6MjVragU7— farahhhh (@faarraahh_) December 28, 2016
