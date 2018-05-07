9 things people did that made them question their own intelligence
07/05/2018 - 22:31:00Back to Discover Home
Sometimes the human brain reminds us to keep our feet on the ground by making us do things we thought we were too intelligent to do.
That’s exactly what people on Reddit have been discussing after Reddit user ChuckMauriceFacts asked: What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?
From car keys to incorrect phrases, here are some of the best.
1. Pipes
2. Car keys
3. Soup
4. Ghost
5. Wet paint
6. Text
7. Breakfast
8. Rake
9. The bank
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here