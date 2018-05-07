9 things people did that made them question their own intelligence

Back to Discover Home

Sometimes the human brain reminds us to keep our feet on the ground by making us do things we thought we were too intelligent to do.

That’s exactly what people on Reddit have been discussing after Reddit user ChuckMauriceFacts asked: What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?

From car keys to incorrect phrases, here are some of the best.

1. Pipes

Comment from discussion Amhil’s comment from discussion "What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?".

Fountain GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Car keys

Comment from discussion RedCaribou57’s comment from discussion "What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?".

The Princess Bride I Have No Gate Key GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Soup

Comment from discussion Jayes123’s comment from discussion "What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?".

Barney Stinson Burn GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Ghost

Comment from discussion JonAnimeRivera’s comment from discussion "What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?".

Scooby Doo Halloween GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Wet paint

Comment from discussion UniversallySpeaking_’s comment from discussion "What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?".

Blue Paint GIF by FocusWorld - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Text

Comment from discussion Dark_Lord_Melkor101’s comment from discussion "What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?".

Barack Obama Text GIF by Obama - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Breakfast

Comment from discussion sweetycool76’s comment from discussion "What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?".

Maker Studios Eating GIF by The Platform - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Rake

Comment from discussion ceeman77’s comment from discussion "What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?".

Humor Nothing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. The bank

Comment from discussion extrmden7’s comment from discussion "What did you do that made you question your own intelligence?".

Money Cash GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, UK, List, Reddit, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover