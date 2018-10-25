9 things no-one is doing on Earth right now, according to the internet

Back to Discover Home

There are more than seven billion people alive today on Earth, a number so impossible to fathom one might assume there’s no limit to the different things everyone could be up to at this moment.

However, Reddit users have been supposing the things they think no-one is doing – and these nine of the best guesses range from reasonable to rib-tickling.

1.

Costume Penguin GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. From user it-will-eat-you

“Enjoying a 12 song album of Greatest Hits: Your Local Elementary School’s Recorder Ensemble.”

Horses Horsepower GIF by Cheezburger - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Nice Snl GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. From user OscarDeLaCholla

“Actually watching all of their cell phone videos of past fireworks displays.”

Disney Fireworks GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. From user The_Bill_Brasky_

“Sitting comfortably within the depths of the Mariana’s Trench, enjoying a lovely home-cooked meal with their family.”

Ocean Jellyfish GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6.

Monty Python The Inquisition GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. From user TheGreatMeha

“Making sacrifice on the top of Mayan pyramid.”

Scared Dog GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. From user pm_me_your_molars

“Suffering from smallpox.

“Booyah. VACCINES WORK.”

Happy Joy GIF by SpongeBob SquarePants - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Indeed. Indeed.- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

FunnyList

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover