9 things no-one is doing on Earth right now, according to the internet

There are more than seven billion people alive today on Earth, a number so impossible to fathom one might assume there’s no limit to the different things everyone could be up to at this moment.

However, Reddit users have been supposing the things they think no-one is doing – and these nine of the best guesses range from reasonable to rib-tickling.

2. From user it-will-eat-you

“Enjoying a 12 song album of Greatest Hits: Your Local Elementary School’s Recorder Ensemble.”

4. From user OscarDeLaCholla

“Actually watching all of their cell phone videos of past fireworks displays.”

5. From user The_Bill_Brasky_

“Sitting comfortably within the depths of the Mariana’s Trench, enjoying a lovely home-cooked meal with their family.”

7. From user TheGreatMeha

“Making sacrifice on the top of Mayan pyramid.”

8. From user pm_me_your_molars

“Suffering from smallpox.

“Booyah. VACCINES WORK.”

Indeed. Indeed.