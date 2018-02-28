9 snowmen, snowwomen and snowdogs who all have something very different to offer

The snow brought in by the Beast from the East might have halted some people’s plans but it has encouraged the creative side of others.

Yes, snowmen have been the preserve of those afflicted by the chilly stuff for generations, and in 2018 the efforts of the public are as creative as ever.

Here are nine sculptures that prove you don’t have to stick to the stereotype when it comes to snow.

1. Kylo Ren

@HamillHimself I think you'll agree that our snowman should really be ruling the galaxy right now: pic.twitter.com/VJ7ynVfYye — Ethan (@EthanJWarburton) February 27, 2018

If you thought you’d seen it all, think again. Here’s Kylo Ren from THAT shirtless scene in Star Wars…

2. Demon snowman

Demon snowman welcomes you... 😈 pic.twitter.com/RLjgmVyFHR — Hannah McCaffery (@hmillustration) February 27, 2018

A scary fellow, the demon snowman is probably best avoided.

3. Snowwoman

Stolen Lady fazakerleys dressing gown bag and sunglasses Tonight ! If u see someone wearing these things stolen from my snow lady ⛄️🙈 keep eye out at school gates tomorrow please 🙏 Posted by Val Windsor on Tuesday, February 27, 2018

And not just any snowwoman. Apparently someone has stolen this poor lady’s dressing bag, gown and sunglasses.

4. Snowdog

Snowdog, stay. Good dog.

5. Tired snowman

The snow creatures among us need to take a break once in a while, just like us.

6. Snow manager

☃️ | It's boring having no match to build up to. So we built Snowman Robinson.



Any other Motherwell-inspired snowmen out there? pic.twitter.com/ytLqIdkzyA — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) February 28, 2018

This chap looks like he might be about to guide Motherwell to safety in the Scottish Premiership.

7. Hugh Jackman

There’s no business like snow business.

8. Baby

Found a rare baby snowman. pic.twitter.com/e07TOjhAOi — Zoe Lyons (@zoelyons) February 28, 2018

With a tiny little hat.

9. Sea-faring snowman

Not much to look at, but a useful guy to have on deck.