9 plots which happen way too often in fiction compared with real life

Writers, editors and booklovers have been sharing the often-used plots or character traits that come up in fiction way more often than real life suggests they should.

It’s not just big picture stuff, but people ordering drinks quickly, never needing the loo, and women stopping to check their reflection.

Murder is a given, said Alison Hennessey in a tweet which started the discussion, but what else comes up time and time again?

Yesterday a literary scout and I were discussing things that seem to turn up in fiction far more than in real life. We came up with synesthesia and amnesia. Any others? (Obviously beyond murder.) — Alison Hennessey (@Alison_Edits) September 18, 2018

Here are some of the best examples of art not imitating life.

1. Emotions getting in the way of food.

People who can’t finish their food because they’re “upset”. Instead of eating the entire contents of a small Waitrose. — Alison, LBA Books (@LBABooks) September 19, 2018

2. Geographical blunders.

a rocky outcrop.... I seem to tumble over many. https://t.co/EWAcq2FV0S — Tracy Noe (@TeeTotalTrace) September 18, 2018

3. My mate Dave.

No two people in a novel ever have the same name. So no one ever says, "wait, which Dave are you talking about?" When IRL half the people you know are called Dave. — Dr Ruth Martin (@the_germanist) September 18, 2018

4. Lonely characters

People who are completely alone - especially women. No friends at all - not even one mate who they chat with about stuff — CB Creative (@cbcreative) September 18, 2018

5. Magical parking spaces.

People being able to find a parking space without spending 20+ minutes driving around and then finding one that is not so tight they cannot get out without exiting via the boot. — Alexander Rooksmoor (@ARCRooksmoor) September 18, 2018

6. Round two!

People being "knocked out" for hours at a time. In real life, this would indicate a serious concussion and they wouldn't be coming round and leaping back into action. — Helen Grant (@helengrantsays) September 18, 2018

7. Dependable tradesmen or craftsmen

People being able to find reliable, competent, affordable craftspeople with space in their schedules to help them with their restoration projects at short notice. — Tracy (@inaforeignland) September 18, 2018

8. Unanchored characters.

No ties so can just zoom off at the drop of a hat. No pet to home, house requiring someone to look after, responsibilities... — John Michael Leslie (@Dr_Jon) September 19, 2018

9. Well-paid junior staff… possibly living in Notting Hill.

So true. Notting Hill is vastly overpopulated with fictional characters. As is London in general. All paying manageable rent. Hmmm, maybe becoming fictional is the answer to affordable living ;-) — groweatgift (@groweatgift) September 19, 2018

Or to put it another way…

As a child I was bothered by the fact the people who just happened to be characters in books were always people that dramatic things happened to. It seemed unlikely and I felt there shd be loads of boring books where nothing mad happens to make the world of fiction more plausible https://t.co/5SNdD56y5V — Matthew Parkinson-Bennett (@MatthewP_B) September 19, 2018

