9 pictures of animals eating Easter eggs that will make your weekend
31/03/2018
If there’s anything better than eating all of your Easter eggs in one sitting, it’s watching animals doing the same thing.
From lizards to monkeys, there are plenty of examples that prove animals enjoy receiving Easter treats just as much as humans do.
Here are nine photos of animals enjoying their special Easter treats that will make your weekend just that little bit better.
1. Ganas the Komodo dragon enjoying eggs at London Zoo.
Ganas was treated to an egg-citing surprise - an #Easter egg hunt! 🥚— ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) March 31, 2018
He searched for his snack with his own unique superpower. He can snuff out food from up to six miles away, with his tongue.#ZSLlondonzoo #superpowers #Easteregghunt #eggs #🥚 #Komododragon pic.twitter.com/jHMUVOE6MD
2. Meerkats enjoy mealworm Easter eggs at Bristol Zoo Gardens.
Easter eggs came early for meerkats at Bristol Zoo Gardens! They've been enjoying their favourite mealworms inside colourful pinatas. pic.twitter.com/AzwIkVChm0— Bristol Zoo Gardens (@BristolZooGdns) March 27, 2018
3. Gentoo penguins at London Sea-Life Aquarium enjoy fish-filled Easter eggs.
4. Elephants sniff out their treats.
Pack your trunk & come out for Eggstravaganza, an #Easter Egg hunt that you won't want to miss! Saturday & Sunday at #NCZoo. https://t.co/vE3IOP9HXD #nc #visitnc pic.twitter.com/ziMRKyM1KT— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) March 30, 2018
5. Lemurs enjoy their Easter treats.
Our lemurs are having a cracking time this #Easter! Come and see them this #BankHolidayWeekend at #ZSLLondonZoo#fun #cuteanimals #friday #cute #EasterHolidays #ZooLife #Zoo pic.twitter.com/aLjRdBOfLY— ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) March 30, 2018
6. Loki the bear from Blair Drummond Safari Park gets stuck in.
7. This adorable monkey loved its Easter egg hunt.
Our animals enjoyed egg-citing #Easter treats! https://t.co/mN8DfRsmYE pic.twitter.com/SjyqAi1yfZ— ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) March 29, 2018
8. This chimpanzee at Blair Drummond Safari Park looks very pleased.
9. Melati, London Zoo’s tiger, plays with her egg.
