9 pictures of animals eating Easter eggs that will make your weekend

Back to Discover Home

If there’s anything better than eating all of your Easter eggs in one sitting, it’s watching animals doing the same thing.

From lizards to monkeys, there are plenty of examples that prove animals enjoy receiving Easter treats just as much as humans do.

Here are nine photos of animals enjoying their special Easter treats that will make your weekend just that little bit better.

1. Ganas the Komodo dragon enjoying eggs at London Zoo.


2. Meerkats enjoy mealworm Easter eggs at Bristol Zoo Gardens.

3. Gentoo penguins at London Sea-Life Aquarium enjoy fish-filled Easter eggs.

(John Stillwell/PA Images)

4. Elephants sniff out their treats.

5. Lemurs enjoy their Easter treats.

6. Loki the bear from Blair Drummond Safari Park gets stuck in.

(Andrew Milligan/PA Images)

7. This adorable monkey loved its Easter egg hunt.

8. This chimpanzee at Blair Drummond Safari Park looks very pleased.

(Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

9. Melati, London Zoo’s tiger, plays with her egg.

(Nick Ansell/PA Wire)

The Simpsons Easter GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
KEYWORDS: Viral, Easter, UK, Easter, Easter Eggs, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in #Discover