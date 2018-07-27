9 of the worst things you can do to a socially awkward person

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

Not all of us find all this business of interacting with other humans easy or particularly pleasurable.

It’s these such people on topic on Reddit, where user Blamblemskrini asked: “What is the worst thing you can do to a socially awkward person?”

Here are nine of the best and, for some, most cringeworthy answers.

Awkward Oh God GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

1.

Comment from discussion PretzelsThirst’s comment from discussion "What is the worst thing you can do to a socially awkward person?".

Living Single Dancing GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. From user Library-brat

“Please, introduce yourself to the class!

“Tell us your name, a fun fact about yourself, your worst fear, and how you didn’t stop wetting the bed until you were 11!”

Whispering Bart Simpson GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Comment from discussion 466920’s comment from discussion "What is the worst thing you can do to a socially awkward person?".

Leave Me Alone GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. From user bcreddit115

“Drag them onto the dance floor when it’s well lit and no-one else is dancing.”

Career Suicide Dancing GIF by Chris Gethard - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Comment from discussion Tastes_Of_Burning’s comment from discussion "What is the worst thing you can do to a socially awkward person?".

Celebrate Emperors New Groove GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. From user LittleRedSongBird

“When you finally get the nerve to speak up in a group, or start talking to someone, and then someone else starts to talk over you and you’re immediately forgotten in their convo.

“Its embarrassing and you’ll think about it for the rest of the month and relive the awful feeling of being invisible.”

Sad Spongebob Gif GIF by SpongeBob SquarePants - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Comment from discussion InternetKidsAreMean’s comment from discussion "What is the worst thing you can do to a socially awkward person?".

Disappointed Happy Birthday GIF by BasketsFX - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. From user ouijahead

“When the teacher says, ‘OK, pair up in groups of four’.”

Confused Chrissy Teigen GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Comment from discussion PowerPuffSquirrel’s comment from discussion "What is the worst thing you can do to a socially awkward person?".

Thank You So Much GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Socialising? Who needs it.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Awkward, UK, Funny, Reddit, Socialising, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover