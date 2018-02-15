9 of the most unprofessional things bosses have witnessed their employees doing

Managers have been sharing stories of the most remarkable sackings they have had to give troublesome employees.

Reddit user MarsNeedsFreedomToo asked the managers that use the site to share “the most unprofessional thing an employee has done” that resulted in immediate termination.

Call it morbid curiosity, but these 9 of the best replies are thoroughly entertaining and interesting.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.