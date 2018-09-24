9 inventions that have arguably not been improved since their creation

Big brands are always reinventing things in one way or another to boost sales, but some things are just impossible to improve upon.

That much was clear when Reddit user DanDannyDanDan asked others on the website: “What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?”

From songs to furniture, here are 11 of the best suggestions.

1. Clothes line

Comment from discussion TheBeaches’s comment from discussion "What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?"

2. The basics

Comment from discussion diogenes_shadow’s comment from discussion "What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?"

3. The Brannock Device

Comment from discussion tittysprinklesss’s comment from discussion "What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?"

4. Sliced bread

Comment from discussion bgcarlson’s comment from discussion "What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?"

5. This classic

Comment from discussion Doublissey52’s comment from discussion "What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?"

6. Cards

Comment from discussion xixi2’s comment from discussion "What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?"

7. Tables

Comment from discussion JGUsaz’s comment from discussion "What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?"

8. Buttons

Comment from discussion Thantastic’s comment from discussion "What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?"

9. And finally…

Comment from discussion the_opinion’s comment from discussion "What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?"

- Press Association