9 inventions that have arguably not been improved since their creation
24/09/2018 - 12:12:00Back to Discover Home
Big brands are always reinventing things in one way or another to boost sales, but some things are just impossible to improve upon.
That much was clear when Reddit user DanDannyDanDan asked others on the website: “What inventions were done so well the first time that they haven’t been improved since?”
From songs to furniture, here are 11 of the best suggestions.
1. Clothes line
2. The basics
3. The Brannock Device
4. Sliced bread
5. This classic
6. Cards
7. Tables
8. Buttons
9. And finally…
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here