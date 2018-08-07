9 inspiring career stories that show there’s ‘no wrong path’ to success

Exam results day can be a moment of joy or of sorrow, but whichever way it goes thousands of social media users want students to know there’s no wrong path to success.

Continuing a social media campaign launched by Scotland’s Developing the Young Workforce (DYW), people have been sharing the stories of their careers to encourage Scottish students getting their exam results.

While no path is wrong, here are nine of note and inspiration.

1. This remarkable set of twists and turns.

Good luck to those getting results today! Here’s our Events Officer's CV >



Paper boy

Fruit picker

Roguing barley

Shepherd

Bin man

Lifeguard

Installing cat’s eyes

Gravedigger

Decorator

Bookseller

Events manager (publishing house)

Events officer (here)#Nowrongpath #Examresults — National Library of Scotland (@natlibscot) August 7, 2018

2. This short and simple message.

3. This guy showing even academic careers can blossom despite poor results.

I still remember the day I got a D & 2E’s for my A-Levels - since then I’ve done three degrees & had 5 careers - Best of Luck today 👌 but remember you have one life live it to the full #NoWrongPath #examresults2018 #SQAresults pic.twitter.com/OfONCH9LLY — Aamer Anwar🎗🌹 (@AamerAnwar) August 7, 2018

4. This girl, doing the same as above.

So, 12 years ago today I failed all my highers. All of them. 2 years at college later, an undergrad degree, a PhD, I'm now a research fellow. Theres #nowrongpath to where you want to go. There is no end of the world. Sometimes it' disapointing, but it is going to be okay. — Dr Sammie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌈 (@curexcomplex) August 7, 2018

5. These excellent words of encouragement

I applied to study Eng lit. Got rejected by all 5 unis. So I applied for Law w/ French. Spent a year working in a pub, law firm & Belgian primary school. And now I'm on TV innit😉

Whatever your exam results, take a breath and figure out your next step#NoWrongPath #ResultsDay2018 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) August 7, 2018

6. This MP explaining the funny the thing about life.

Left school at 15. Took many different jobs before I settled. Each life is different. #NoWrongPath #ExamResults — James Dornan SNP (@glasgowcathcart) August 7, 2018

7. This journalist illustrating that results aren’t everything.

I never got the #examresults I expected & was always disappointed. But it’s never stopped from

✅ going to university

✅ teaching English in 🇯🇵

✅ doing a Masters in Journalism

✅Working for the BBC

And just got a new job yesterday #NoWrongPath #examresults — Jen Skipper (@jenmskipper) August 7, 2018

8. This McDonald’s worker to TV presenter story.

There is #NoWrongPath to get where you’re going. I worked in MacDonalds drive thru in Greenock, a barmaid at a golf club, a model, TV Presenter and I’m just about to star in Celebrity Masterchef. #ExamResults are only part of the story. — Jean Johansson (@JeanJohansson) August 7, 2018

9. And this professional mouser, on hand to offer their words of wisdom.

To all those getting exam results today, please remember that there is #NoWrongPath I was living on the streets and now I'm in charge of HM Treasury. You never know where life will take you. pic.twitter.com/iMF376gTbt — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) August 7, 2018

Perhaps Gladstone didn’t write that tweet personally, but the message is just the same – there’s no wrong path.

- Press Association