9 Halloween costumes based on people’s biggest real life fears

Back to Discover Home

So-called sexy Halloween costumes have become part and parcel of the celebrations around October 31, with “sexy hot dog”, “sexy poop emoji” and “sexy Winnie The Pooh” all genuine costumes you can buy for the big day.

It is, of course, a running joke and very shrewd costume-maker marketing, but what if the sexy costumes reflected people’s real life fears? Well, Twitter user Sarah Sumeray has helped tackle this exact question.

As you can imagine, the responses to Sarah’s proposition are both revealing and disturbingly difficult to visualise – here are nine of the best.

1.

Student Loans Burn GIF by Ethan Barnowsky - Find & Share on GIPHY

2.

Cookie Monster GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3.

Sexy The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4.

Mario Batali Soho GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5.

Terrifying GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6.

Comics Breaking GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7.

Why Me Crying GIF by Team Coco - Find & Share on GIPHY

8.

Rolling Eyes GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9.

Willy Wonka GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

A truly chilling set of outfits – but sexy.- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

CostumesFunnyHalloweenTwitter

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover