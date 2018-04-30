9 combined phrases and idioms that will not fail to make you laugh

Sometimes phrases get muddled up in our heads, and sometimes the consequences are hilarious.

Here are nine combined phrases, idioms and metaphors that actually, might just be worth remembering the next time you’re searching for the appropriate thing to say.

1. Bridges

“We’ll burn that bridge when we get to it.” – Audacious531

2. Bulbs

“‘He’s the sharpest bulb in the box’ I like it because the sharpest bulb is the broken one.” – SmartAlec105

3. Fishing

“Give a man a fish and shame on you. Teach a man to fish and shame on me.” – atrix324

4. Squirrels

“Even a blind squirrel is right twice a day.” – smw89

5. Worms

“You’ve opened this can of worms, now lie in it!” – TacoThingy

6. Numbers

“Y’know, half of one, six dozen of another.” – ejs9531

7. Corners

“He painted himself into a corner and threw away the key.” – nightintheslammer

8. Ballparks

“Whole different kettle of ballparks.” – kiwininja

9. Chickens

“Don’t count your chickens in one basket” – Sheepski