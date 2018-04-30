9 combined phrases and idioms that will not fail to make you laugh

Sometimes phrases get muddled up in our heads, and sometimes the consequences are hilarious.

Here are nine combined phrases, idioms and metaphors that actually, might just be worth remembering the next time you’re searching for the appropriate thing to say.

1. Bridges

“We’ll burn that bridge when we get to it.” – Audacious531

Homer Simpson GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Bulbs

“‘He’s the sharpest bulb in the box’ I like it because the sharpest bulb is the broken one.” – SmartAlec105

Bulb GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. Fishing

“Give a man a fish and shame on you. Teach a man to fish and shame on me.” – atrix324

Blinky The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Squirrels

“Even a blind squirrel is right twice a day.” – smw89

Squirrel Dogsis GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Worms

“You’ve opened this can of worms, now lie in it!” – TacoThingy

Confused The Lion King GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Numbers

“Y’know, half of one, six dozen of another.” – ejs9531

Random Winona Ryder GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Corners

“He painted himself into a corner and threw away the key.” – nightintheslammer

Soccer Post GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Ballparks

“Whole different kettle of ballparks.” – kiwininja

Excuse Me What GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Chickens

“Don’t count your chickens in one basket” – Sheepski

Chicken Run Pie GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
