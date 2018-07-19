9 body types ‘girls like’, according to movie box office takings and Twitter

When Twitter user @mitchthammarath decided to share this thought, he probably didn’t expect it to get the dramatic, entertaining and rather large reaction it did.

Magic Mike grossed 167 million. If you still think girls like dad bods, keep dreamin pal. — ProteinPapi (@mitchthammarath) July 18, 2018

That’s right, according to them, the money Magic Mike took in the box office indicates that the humble “dad bod” is not as desirable to girls as the ripped bodies of Channing Tatum and Matthew McConaughey.

However, much of the rest of the Twitterverse begs to differ and, ignoring the questionable logic that movie income hinges on specifically female attraction, have applied the novel take to some more films.

Here are nine more types of body “girls like”.

1. Big, green and burly.

shrek grossed 484 million just so we’re clear https://t.co/GmuMK2Momz — sam (@TheAccountOfSam) July 18, 2018

2. Tall, blue and capable of a record-breaking box office.

Avatar grossed 2.788 billion. If you still think girls like guys who aren’t blue aliens with handy braids that double as glowy sexy time plugs, keep dreamin pal. https://t.co/TSwCTuuYNU — rory juleep (these just don’t work release me pls) (@RoryMeep) July 19, 2018

3. Bodies of interchangeable size.

ant man grossed 519 million. if you still think girls like human sized bods without the ability to run on the ceiling, keep dreamin pal. https://t.co/5jEqVUYq6e — horse account (@SuzeMarsupial) July 19, 2018

4. Chilled and soggy.

Titanic grossed $2,187,463,944. Girls like tiny boys who freeze to death and sink https://t.co/LhfxninB4b — Eiffel 69 (@stefmowords) July 19, 2018

5. A woman’s body, particularly Sigourney Weaver.

Adjusted for inflation, Alien grossed 288.1 million. Girls clearly like strong women in well written leadership roles. https://t.co/k1gYL7EcFK — pangopup (@pangopup) July 19, 2018

6. Capable of driving them to work.

'Transformers: The Last Knight' made $617 million. The ideal male body is a 30' tall metal cyborg https://t.co/iOq8XJqDYs — Lincoln Bioux (@KenJac) July 19, 2018

7. Kevin James.

Paul Blart: 183 million https://t.co/4Z1t2W5KRP — Tyler Huckabee (@TylerHuckabee) July 19, 2018

8. Wrinkled and covered in latex.

Big Momma's House grossed 173 million, girls love men in robust grandma disguises. https://t.co/AVJuJPCQfM — Pat (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@PatsHoppedUp) July 19, 2018

9. Orange, furry and belonging to a generous fox.

Disney’s Robin Hood only grossed 32 million but we all know how it really is https://t.co/YQlZ53N98F — sarah griff (@griffski) July 19, 2018

What a thing Twitter is.

- Press Association