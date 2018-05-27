#8thRef dominates international front pages after Ireland's historic vote

The historic result of Ireland's referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment grabbed headlines yesterday, and the story dominates the front pages of many international newspapers today.

The overwhelming vote to legalise abortion was seen as a watershed moment here, and has not gone unnoticed by the global media.

Here is how the Sunday papers at home reported the result:

The story was unsurprisingly a fixture on many UK front pages given their extensive coverage of the results yesterday.

Further afield, media outlets in the US and Canada also carried the news on their front pages.

- Digital Desk

