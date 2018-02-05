81-year-old Evelyn Williams feels like a celeb since Ireland's Got Talent appearance

An 81-year-old great-grandmother from Dublin says she feels like a celeb after appearing on Ireland's Got Talent.

Evelyn Williams says she has been singing since she was 4-years-old and wasn't at all nervous to take to the stage.

She says the attention she has received is mind-blowing.

She said: "I love to sing and when I sing I put my whole heart and soul into it.

"I don't be nervous about anything like that as long as I mean what I'm singing and it's a story."

Since making her TV debut the Tallaght native has been in high demand.

Look who's here! We have the star of Saturday night's Ireland's Got Talent, 81 year old Evelyn Williams! Evelyn is currently in the makeup hot seat for her interview at 10.10, tune in! #IrlAM @GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/vdCALHAWxC — Ireland AM (@IrelandAMTV3) February 5, 2018

Looks like Evelyn is getting used to the selfies and seems to be enjoying her new found fame.

There was no shortage of selfies on set this morning! Safe to say everyone is a big fan of Evelyn Williams following her moving audition on Ireland’s Got Talent on Saturday! #IrlAM @GotTalentIRL pic.twitter.com/DS3f9z79J7 — Ireland AM (@IrelandAMTV3) February 5, 2018

In case you missed it, here's a clip of Evelyn's first audition Send in the Clowns...

We can't wait to see what the golden buzzer star does next.

- Digital Desk