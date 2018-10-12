8 versions of the fluffiest, roundest dog you’ve ever laid eyes upon

You’ll have seen wholesome, lovely-looking dogs out and about from time to time, but have you ever seen a rounder dog than this?

A salon in Japan is responsible for the furball you’re about to witness, with each picture seemingly more spherical than the last. Strap in, it’s about to get circular…

1. Floral ball

Looks great with a piece of flora perched atop its head. Like a vase.

2. Here to please

The tail says “at your service,” while the fur says “I am a ball of fluff”.

3. Scary sphere

The least scary thing you’ll ever see in your life.

4. Floral part two

No flower looks bad atop this dog’s noggin.

5. Attack floof

志村どうぶつ園📺を見てくれてありがとう❤️﻿ ﻿ ごまちゃんが走っていた綺麗な芝生のドッグラン﻿ ﻿ お友達のゆかちゃんがやってる﻿ DOG RUN いなひめ です \(❁´∀`❁)﻿ ﻿ うちの にこちゃん🐩の胴胎兄弟のミントが看板犬してますよ😊﻿ ﻿ 気軽に遊びに行ってみてね～﻿ ﻿ 迷子にならないようにgoogleマップのナビで行くことをオススメします🛣﻿ ﻿ #三重県 #津市 #一志町 #ドッグラン #いなひめ #ごまちゃん #沢山走って #ヘトヘト #暑かったし #ここで私の化粧が取れた #化けの皮が剥がれた #美術5の実力 #汗とともに #流れたー

A deadly hunting machine. Do not be fooled by its complete lack of threat.

6. Hungry circle

Even circles need to eat from time to time.

7. Jaunty hat

昨日は雑誌の撮影でした📷✨(犬のヘアカタログ)﻿ ごまちゃん 緊張でよだれが💦﻿ 娘のみっちゃんが作った帽子を乗せました。﻿ 息子のあーちゃんからは無い方が可愛いと不評🙅‍♂️﻿ 私はどっちも可愛い💕﻿ ﻿ この写真は私が撮ったものです😅﻿ ﻿ 撮影中、電話に出られずすみませんでした🙏🙇‍♀️﻿ 仕事中✂︎も電話に出られない事が多いのでメールだと助かります。﻿ ﻿ #トイプードル #ごまちゃん #羊カット #進化系 #手作り帽子 #太ってないよ #見た目はおデブなんですけど #unique #poodle #roundanimals #dog #cute

For occasions, such as attending the theatre or taking a stroll in the grounds of the estate.

8. Plain floof

Everyday floof. Nothing to see here.- Press Association

