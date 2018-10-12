8 versions of the fluffiest, roundest dog you’ve ever laid eyes upon
You’ll have seen wholesome, lovely-looking dogs out and about from time to time, but have you ever seen a rounder dog than this?
A salon in Japan is responsible for the furball you’re about to witness, with each picture seemingly more spherical than the last. Strap in, it’s about to get circular…
1. Floral ball
Looks great with a piece of flora perched atop its head. Like a vase.
2. Here to please
The tail says “at your service,” while the fur says “I am a ball of fluff”.
3. Scary sphere
The least scary thing you’ll ever see in your life.
4. Floral part two
No flower looks bad atop this dog’s noggin.
5. Attack floof
A deadly hunting machine. Do not be fooled by its complete lack of threat.
6. Hungry circle
Even circles need to eat from time to time.
7. Jaunty hat
For occasions, such as attending the theatre or taking a stroll in the grounds of the estate.
8. Plain floof
Everyday floof. Nothing to see here.- Press Association
