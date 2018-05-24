8 unexpected GDPR emails

Anyone and everyone with an email inbox has been finding comfort among those sharing a common plight: the influx of GDPR messages.

As companies prepare for the EU-wide General Data Protection Regulation to come into force on Friday, they are taking steps to clarify how client data is being used.

It's GDPR eve! Don't forget to put out milk, cookies, and a signed consent form for the EU Commissioner! — Malthe Sigurdsson (@malthe) May 24, 2018

That includes asking whether customers and followers wish to stay on those all-important mailing lists, and it appears these celebs and brands don’t want to miss out on the fun.

Can you fill me in?

If you want to continue receiving my mailing list updates, make sure you respond to the email that's just been sent 🙌🏽 Check your junk folders and add info@craigdavid.com to your contacts/safe senders or you can sign up here 👉🏽 https://t.co/PeuxUMW4rx pic.twitter.com/pouSZXbkSG — Craig David (@CraigDavid) May 23, 2018

Rage Against The Machine … aren’t exempt.

Even Rage Against The Machine has to abide by GDPR. pic.twitter.com/XY7qdToo46 — Gareth Milner (@mrgarethm) May 23, 2018

Do you believe in GDPR?

just got a GDPR compliance email from cher pic.twitter.com/diepH3c1IR — jon hendren (@fart) May 23, 2018

The one email we’ve all been waiting for.

the only GDPR email i will be responding to: pic.twitter.com/oBJo5YhcGn — Felix (@felixrackers) May 24, 2018

Backstreet’s back, but only if you want them to be.

Good news! The Backstreet Boys are GDPR compliant. pic.twitter.com/5OKuGuG9sf — katyagar moonagon (@Oog) May 23, 2018

Turn’s out you can opt in to Santa’s good list.

Don’t risk ruining Jeremy Corbyn’s birthday.

Labour GDPR email. You will “ruin Jeremy’s birthday” if you don’t sign up. pic.twitter.com/lRXe9yNQzP — Alex Wickham (@WikiGuido) May 23, 2018

Never miss a good tea offer again.

The GDPR emails are now reading like letters from some spurned lover desperate to reignite a flame that was never there. pic.twitter.com/d9L0fBwd1s — Sir William Davenant (@SirWilliamD) May 24, 2018

Whatever the current state of your inbox, it seems we’ll be letting out a collective sigh of relief when Friday rolls around.

- Press Association